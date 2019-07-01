Local firework guidelines

Firework sales begin July 1 in Joplin.

Sales in city limits will be open until July 4.

Fireworks can only be discharged in the area on July 1-4 from 12 PM to 11 PM.

The city prohibits the sale and discharge of bottle rockets within city limits.

Any bottle rockets found will be confiscated immediately.

In Lamar, the city permits discharging fireworks from July 1-5.

Hours for discharge are 12 PM to 11 PM, and fireworks may only be discharged on private property.

There is no legal discharge on the square, on streets, public buildings or properties.

In Pittsburg, firework sales will continue until July 5.

From July 1 until July 5, fireworks can not be discharged between the hours of 10 PM and 7 AM.

On July 4, fireworks can be discharged from 7 AM to 12 PM.