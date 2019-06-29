The search for a missing woman swept away by floods in Anderson came to an end Saturday morning.

Linda Kuykendall’s body was recovered around 9 AM, according to Anderson police.

Her body was located approximately 3.5 miles away from where she was last seen.

Anderson police say her body was recovered through the efforts of their national guard.

About 60 people came from neighboring counties and Arkansas to help in recovery efforts.

About 15 minutes after the search began, she was found.

Kuykendall was first reported missing on June 23rd, after flood waters lifted her home from it’s foundation with her inside.