Last weekend’s flooding did not put a stop to the community favorite Celebrate Neosho event.

Saturday, Neosho residents were welcomed to the town square to enjoy food, live music and games.

This is all in celebration of Independence Day, which is just days away.

In year’s past, the event was held at the airport.

It has since been moved to the Neosho square to be more accessible and provide a little more shade

Last Sunday, the town experienced record flooding and while that does bring some complications, the town is happy to still hold this annual tradition.

Master Scott Hall of the City of Neosho says, “A big part of it was going to take place in Morse Park but we had some flooding this past week. And so we had to relocate all of it to the square where before it was only half of it. And we scrambled this week and everybody came together and got it done.”

Celebrate Neosho ended with a firework show in Morse Park.