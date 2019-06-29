Four state residents grab their nine iron and tees for a charity golf tournament.

The Joplin Emancipation Committee held a four person scramble Saturday at Schifferdecker Golf Course.

Funds were raised for the annual Emancipation Park Days.

Participants enjoyed a tournament, drawings, and one lucky winner had a chance at the one million dollar hole in one shot.

With 18 teams joining in on their second annual event, members are grateful for the strong community support.

Chalise Cooper, Joplin Emancipation Committee Chair, says, “The golf tournament has been really good for the past couple of years. And it seems like it is just growing every year. And that’s what we hope it keeps doing. And so we plan on making this an annual event. And having it every year.”

Emancipation Park Days will be held August 2-4 at Ewert Park in Joplin.

The celebration will feature live entertainment and African-American history and culture for all to enjoy.