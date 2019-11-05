73-year-old Killed in Pittsburg Car Crash

PITTSBURG– Monday evening around 5:00 multiple Pittsburg emergency responders were called to the 2600 block of North Broadway.

They were called for a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

Authorities found a 2008 Ford Taurus headed South, driven by an 80 year old man, had been involved in the wreck.

The 73-year-old pedestrian that was hit was walking in the outside of the southbound lane.

Police aren’t releasing the name until next of kin is notified.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is now assisting as the investigation continues.

