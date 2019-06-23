CARTHAGE, Mo. – The community rallies to raise money for veterans in need of treatment during a Mission 22 car and bike show.

Mission 22 officials say veterans sacrifice their lives and they want to help them out as much as possible.

The organization partnered with Itus-Virtus to make the event happen.

85% of proceeds collected go to treatment programs that benefit veterans.

One of their programs is called When, and it involves health personnel going to veterans’ homes and getting their minds and bodies balanced.

Health officials try not to use narcotics, but instead use treatment services like meditation and reading books.

Amrkus Chamberlin, Secretary of Itus-Virtus Joplin, says, “I really appreciate the people coming out and supporting veteran organizations and these organizations that help veterans. It makes me proud to live here. And it makes me proud of my community.”

Justin Gilmore, Region Leader of Mission 22, says, “Itus-Virtus is great. They worked with us last year. Raised good money that helped put veterans through treatment. They are here again doing it and we truly appreciate them.”

Mission 22 also has other programs like equine therapy and retreats veterans can go on to learn team building skills with other people suffering from PTSD.

If you are a veteran and are in need of their assistance, click here for more information.