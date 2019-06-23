OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Cherokee Nation announces the U.S. Navy will name its newest rescue ship after the tribe.

The ship will be called Cherokee Nation and will represent the generations of service contributed from Cherokee people, like serving in the Navy and Marine Corps.

Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer made the announcement earlier this week and says it is a $64.8 million contract award given to the ship.

Some of the ventures the ship will go on include submarine rescue and open towing vessel operations.

This ship is recognized as the fifth to be named in honor of Cherokee people.

Officials say the ship should be built by July of 2021.