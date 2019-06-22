James River Church, Joplin School District partner to renovate school

JOPLIN, Mo. – Volunteers grab rakes, shovels, and paint brushes to renovate a Joplin school.

James River Church in Joplin held the inaugural Project Partnership with the Joplin School District Saturday at Beacon School.

140 volunteers helped with landscaping, cleaning, and painting hallways and classrooms.

The event launched so church members could show teachers, administration, and students that James River Church appreciates and supports them.

Justin Jahanshir, James River Joplin Campus Pastor says, “We’re thankful the school system has been open arms with this. They have allowed us to be a part, which is awesome and just to be able to do our first one with such strength.”

Dr. Melinda Moss, Joplin School District Superintendent, says, “This is amazing. This just allows us to maximize our resources and do even more for our students and just to feel the love and support of our schools is priceless.”

Dr. Moss adds these renovations don’t just help students who regularly attend Beacon School, but also thousands who may need to come in for specialized services.