Final Parent Cafe held in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Parents spent their Saturday morning enjoying breakfast and a discussion on the challenges and victories of raising a family.

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri held their final Parent Cafe of the series Saturday in Joplin.

In the past, parent cafes have been held for dads, foster parents, and parents with children who have disabilities.

Saturday’s event was welcome to all parents to share experiences and tips on how to take time for themselves.

Peggy Lentz, Education Director, says, “It’s like going to a regular cafe. You can meet up with your friends here, have those conversations. Some of them are very joyful conversations. There’s a lot of laughing. People have made friends here and they have left here and doing things together now.”

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri will begin a new series of cafes in the fall.

