7,000 pounds of food to be distributed next week in Parsons

PARSONS, Ks. — More than 7,000 pounds of food will be distributed next week in Parsons.

More than 400 families have already registered for the USDA Commodity Program.

On Thursday, February 20th, commodities will be distributed inside the Parsons State Hospital Cafeteria.

Recipients must be Kansas residents and it is an income-based program, based on 130% of poverty income.

To be eligible, you must provide a photo ID for each adult that lives in the home, proof of income, and birth date of every household member.

If you’re in need of food and meet the requirements, you’re encouraged to attend.

Volunteers are also needed to help distribute food.

Leeann Spencer, Coordinator, Labette Assistance Center, said, “It increases the food security for households. It’s very nutritious foods. We’ve been able to receive fresh items, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, frozen meets, cheese, so it just increases the amount of food available in the home. It’s between 35 to 45 pounds per family.”

Spencer says Labette Assistance Center is still looking for volunteers to help distribute the food.