7 mile section of Kansas highway to reopen, $16 million project finishes

HUMBOLDT, Ks. — A seven mile stretch of US-169 in Allen County is set to reopen Thursday, June 27th.

The Kansas Department of Transportation was hoping to re-open to road to traffic around 3pm today, but it has gotten pushed back a couple of hours. KDOT says it will still re-open by the end of the day.

The stretch of road in between Delaware Road near Humboldt to Minnesota Road, south of Iola.

The road has been closed for reconstruction of the pavement, which had been ongoing since the Spring of 2018. The project cost $16 million.

KDOT encourages everyone to drive with care.