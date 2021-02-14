7 Brew Coffee now open in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin residents may notice a new coffee business on Rangeline.

‘7 Brew Coffee’ now has a permanent location and is the first to open in Missouri since there are only 8 location in Northwest Arkansas.

This double window drive-thru serves iced, hot, blended coffee, smoothies, infused energy drinks, Italian sodas and all sorts of tea flavors.

Sunday marks their 4 year anniversary and what better way to ‘cultivate kindness’ than to expand their business where it’s never been before.

Luke Hastings Regional Manager, says, “We’re stoked, we couldn’t be more stoked i think the energy’s been building for the past 2 to 3 months you know as it’s been materializing the building was dropped as we start putting things in here, firing it up, hiring the new crew training them we’ve just been- we’ve been getting stoked for months now.”

If you would like to try their specialty brews, 7 Brew Coffee will be open Monday-Thursday from 5:30 A.M. to 10 P.M. Friday through Saturday from 5:30 A.M. to 11 P.M. and Sunday from 6 A.M. to 8 P.M.