6th annual Buckles Barrels & BBQ underway in Carthage

CARTHAGE, MO. – A nonprofit organization that helps those with disabilities live at home held its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The 6th annual Buckles Barrels and BBQ is underway in Carthage benefitting On My Own Inc.

The home healthcare service is based in Nevada and serves five counties in Missouri.

This fundraiser will help them buy adaptive equipment for their clients.

More than 380 barrel racers are competing in the three day race.

“The fundraiser that this is it help builds ramps and modifications we help buy shower chairs, wheelchairs and different things like that that people cant afford if they don’t have Medicaid,” said Jennifer Gundy, On My Own Inc. Executive Director.

The Barrel Racing continues Sunday at Lucky J Steakhouse & Arena.