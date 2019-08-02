6th Annual Bluegrass & BBQ in Neosho happening this weekend, rain or shine

NEOSHO, Mo. – Come rain or shine, there will be Bluegrass and BBQ in Neosho this weekend, the only question is where.
The 6th annual event is scheduled for this Saturday. But rain may end up deciding if it happens in Big Spring Park, or indoors at another venue. It all depends on how much the city gets over the next two days to determine the exact location.
“So obviously we’re hoping to keep everything in the park, it’s a beautiful park, everyone loves this venue, it makes a good setting for this, this kind of thing, but in the case of terrible weather, then the Neosho Civic Center is nearby and we always keep it on standby for cases like this.”Master Scott Hall, City of Neosho Events Coordinator
The event is scheduled for Big Spring Park this Saturday, August 3rd from 11 am to 6 pm. There will be seven different acts performing. In addition to BBQ, there will be food trucks, funnel cakes, lawn games to name a few.