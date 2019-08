(64801) — Around 1:30 AM Carl Junction Fire District responded to a reported fire at the former racetrack on the western edge of Joplin. The east grandstand press box was fully engulfed as crews arrived.

This is the 4th time the property has had a fire in recent months authorities told us on the scene.

Mutual aid was requested of Joplin Fire Department. Also for the 4th time the state fire marshal was summoned to investigate.

Fire was declared out at 3:04 AM. There were no reported injuries.