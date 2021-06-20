620 Day returns to Pitt

PITTSBURG, Kan. — An annual Pittsburg tradition has returned to normal this year.

Broadway was closed off this afternoon to host 620 Day.

Organizers started the festival two years ago to celebrate and play off the city’s area code, which of course is 620.

Sunday held extra importance being one of the first big events to be held after the pandemic, which forced the venue to change last year.

Brittan Brenner, Pittsburg Community Development Specialist, says, “We wanted to do it big, because we’ve been shut down for so long, last year we just did a shopping day and it was still so successful, but this year it just means so much to us to be out, back on Broadway, mask free and living our best lives.”

The event hosted local food, vendors, businesses and music for the community.