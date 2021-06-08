“620 Day” is right around the corner for Southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, KS – June 20th will be a big day in Pittsburg. It’s not just 620, it’s 620.

“620 Day” has become an annual event.

Named after the city’s area code, it’s also used to introduce folks to new businessed, encourage local shopping, and celebrate Pittsburg’s heritage.

It’s free to the public.

Officials got the idea from a similar event, “303 Day” in Denver, which is held in March.

This will be the third year for “620 Day.”

Last year’s festivities were canceled due to the pandemic, so organizers are more than ready to be back.

“This is our first event back from COVID and so our board is really excited and really motivated to make this something that people can come out for, have a blast, and get back into that rhythm that we had before COVID. So, we’re going to shut down part of Broadway. We’re going to have music all afternoon, from noon to 7. We’ll be having live music downtown, we’ll have vendors on the street, businesses will be open having sales, restaurants will be open, and it’ll just be a fun time. It’s on Father’s day too, so if you’re looking for something fun to do with dad, bring him out, enjoy some live music, just see what the community has to offer at the very least grab a lawn chair and enjoy.” Says Brittan Brenner, Community Development Specialist, City of Pittsburg.

“620 Day” will be held on Broadway, from noon to 7:00pm on Sunday, June 20th. It’s also “Father’s Day.”

For more information, or to find out about becoming a vendor, click here.