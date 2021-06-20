60 Electric scooters coming to Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — You may soon be seeing more electric scooters around Carthage.

The city recently entered into a temporary agreement with lime to bring around 60 scooters to the city.

The scooters have GPS technology to track their location.

Lime Scooters can not be ridden on sidewalks, but streets and designated park areas are fair game.

Scooters can be used at Carter Park, Griggs Park, Fair Acres Sports Complex, Carthage Municipal Park, and Kellogg Lake Park.

The city of Carthage has also designated a route for travel through the Historic Downtown District.

City officials will be using the temporary agreement to assess further use of the scooters in Carthage.

You must be at least 18-years-old to ride a Lime Scooter.

For information on routes and scooter parking, we have a link here