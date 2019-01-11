6-year-old Missouri boy found alive in attic months after going missing Video

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (CNN Newsource) - A 6-year-old Missouri boy who went missing last summer has been found alive in the crawl space of an attic.

Now, the boy's mother and her boyfriend are behind bars, and the child is back with his father and stepmother.

"It was the first thing we did, give him a big hug and tell him we love him," Ryan Jones told KTVI.

Jones was recently reunited with his 6-year-old son, Braedence. In August, they went to pick up Braedence from his mother's home in Camdenton, but Braedence`s mother, Aubrey Ferguson and her boyfriend were nowhere to be found and stayed hidden for months.

State troopers and federal marshals joined the search. Tuesday they got a tip and found the three in a home in Laclede County near Highway N. The mother and son were hidden in a crawl space in the attic. Ferguson and her boyfriend are now behind bars.

Braedence has not attended school this year, and his dad said he was filthy.

"He mentioned that he hasn't had a bath, so we give him a bath. He had dirt caked on him," stepmother Bre Dominguez told KTVI.

Braedence opened his Christmas presents last night. His family is extremely grateful to law enforcement for bringing Braedence home safe.

