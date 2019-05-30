5th Annual Senior Health Fair educates older citizens on staying healthy and active

JOPLIN, Mo. - Wednesday is National Senior Health and Fitness Day and one local organization is educating older citizens about staying healthy.

Freeman Advantage teamed up with the Joplin Family YMCA to host its 5th Annual Senior Health Fair. Activities include exercise demonstrations, bingo and Pickleball. A variety of venders from around the community were also in attendance to provide important health information. That includes the Freeman Screen Team, which provided blood pressure screenings. Organizers say hosting this event encourages seniors to get and stay active.

"It's very important for seniors to stay active. The more active they are, the healthier they are. And so you get people out, you get them resources, give them ways to get involved in the community, whether that's the social aspect or an exercise class or something they're going to need for their future health," says Jamie Gillmore, Freeman Health System Senior In-Volunteer Services Coordinator.

National Senior Health and Fitness Day is the largest nationwide effort, recognizing senior health and healthy aging.

