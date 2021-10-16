JOPLIN, Mo. — Families were getting a jump start on Halloween in Joplin.

Saturday night “Car Buddies” held their the 5th annual “Great Boo Fest Cruise in” at Freddy’s on Rangeline.

To celebrate the groups last cruise of the season families dressed up in costume and kids went from car to car Trick-or-treating through the parking lot.

“It’s growing each time for the kids the trick-or-treating part of it. This year its bigger than it has been,” said Carol Buck, Car Buddies.

Car buddies gave out trophies for the most decorated car, as well as the best adult and children’s costume.