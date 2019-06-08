News

55th Annual Bushwhacker Days held in Nevada this weekend

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 08:08 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 08:08 PM CDT

NEVADA, Mo. - A car show, a street carnival, an old fashioned parade and more can be found at the 55th Annual Bushwhacker Days in Nevada.

The Bushwhacker Days Festival was founded after Nevada residents held a celebration to celebrate the rebuilding of their community following the Civil War. Today, the celebration is held as a coming together of neighbors and friends to support local vendors raising money for area organizations, and just getting together for a good time.

Saturday, you can take part in the car and truck show held at 10 am followed by activities such as live reenactments held on the Nevada Square, and a parade at 6 in the evening.  

If you are interested in attending you can find a full schedule of events by clicking here.

