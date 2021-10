MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A fan favorite fall festival kicked off today — with plenty of activities and sweet treats.

It’s the 55th annual “Apple Butter Makin’ Days” in Mount Vernon. The focus is on the Lawrence County Courthouse square.

Visitors can learn how to make apple butter, taste-test other festival foods, browse crafts and enjoy live music. Tomorrow’s parade is scheduled to begin at 9 AM. The festival continues with more music and worship services from 9 to 4 on Sunday.