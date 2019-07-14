52nd Annual Newton County Fair Comes To A Close

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo.,– Today marks the last day for the Newton County Fair.

The event kicked off on Wednesday in Neosho with plenty of food, games and activities.



The fair is held every year in an effort to remind Newton County residents of the importance of agriculture in their area.

And one woman is helping to share that message by creating her own event.

Amber McCully says she started the bucket calf contest only last year, but it’s important for her to help the younger generations get into agriculture.



Amber McCully says “Yeah, I love it, I love working with kids anyways. And love seeing the smile on their face and getting show their cattle and ya know getting their daily prize, that really good for the kids.”



Kids who participated won daily prizes for the up keep on their calfs.

Today the contest will conclude with a show for the kids to show off their cattle.