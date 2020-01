JOPLIN, Mo. — Check your Missouri lottery tickets!

A winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Casey’s General Store in Joplin.

The prize is worth $50,000 and was sold at the Casey’s at 2604 N Range Line Road (corner of Zora and Range Line).

The winning numbers for January 8, 2020 are:

02 – 04 – 07 – 43 – 56 – Powerball: 22

The $50,000 prize means one lucky winner matched 4 of the numbers and the Powerball.