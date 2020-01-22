$50,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Mark Allen usually picks up a Scratchers ticket on his way home on Fridays. The Seneca man recently made a lucky choice about which game to purchase when he bought a “$1,000,000 Money Multiplier” ticket.

He purchased his ticket at Go Zone, 5725 Highway 43, in Joplin. Allen scratched the ticket after getting home and revealed a $50,000 prize, the second highest available in the game.

“I was kind of in disbelief at first,” He explained. “I had to double-check it.”

Allen said he intends to put the prize toward the purchase of a new tractor.

“$1,000,000 Money Multiplier” is a $10 Scratchers game, with more than $29 million in remaining prizes, including a top prize of $1 million and four more prizes of $50,000.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Newton County won more than $6.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received over $632,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $2.3 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.

