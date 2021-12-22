5,000 new coronavirus cases in Kansas, 153 new hospitalizations, update on school clusters, omicron

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated its coronavirus data to show ten more cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Kansas. Cases of the variant more than doubled, from nine on Monday to 19 on Wednesday. Cases of the delta variant climbed by 308.

The KDHE also reports 34 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,950. One of the recently added deaths was a person in the 18-24 age group.

There have been 153 new coronavirus hospitalizations in Kansas in the past two days, up dramatically since Monday’s report of 57 over the weekend. The KDHE says 5,074 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since the Monday update, while 3,818 tested negative.

Each Wednesday, the KDHE also updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 160 active clusters this week, down two from last Wednesday. Of the active clusters, 35 are in Kansas K-12 schools. That is down by three from last week. The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

TypeFacilityCityCases within
the last 14 days
CorrectionsEllsworth Correctional FacilityEllsworth9
Riley County Correctional FacilityManhattan13
Day careLets GrowMerriam5
Mini Masters Learning CenterTopeka8
Health carePittsburg Health and Rehabilitation CenterPittsburg6
Long term care facilityCatholic Care CenterBel Aire5
Diversicare of SedgwickSedgwick15
Garden TerraceOverland Park6
MedicalodgeGreat Bend13
Medcalodges GardnerGardner7
Pine VillageMoundridge6
The CedarsMcPherson10
The Healthcare Resort Assisted LivingTopeka6
Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and HealthcareTopeka13
Windsor PlaceCoffeyville6
SchoolAndover Sunflower Elementary SchoolAndover5
Anthony Elementary SchoolAnthony6
Marion Middle/High SchoolMarion6
North Fairview Elementary SchoolTopeka7
Oak Hill Elementary SchoolOverland Park5
Soderstrom Elementary SchoolLindsborg7
St Thomas Aquinas SchoolWichita7
USD 321 RossvilleRossville13
Wamego SchoolsWamego24
SportsOlathe West High SchoolOlathe6
Shawnee Mission West High SchoolOverland Park9
Wabaunsee Junior HighPaxico12
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE also updates its COVID-19 vaccination numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. In the past two days:

  • 6,311 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 1,251 got a second dose (This number is much lower than the usual two-day count, but the KDHE says it should be considered a preliminary figure, and is correct for now.)
  • 11,248 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 62.62% have received at least one dose, while 54.2% have finished a vaccine series.

