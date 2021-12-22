5,000 new coronavirus cases in Kansas, 153 new hospitalizations, update on school clusters, omicron

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated its coronavirus data to show ten more cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Kansas. Cases of the variant more than doubled, from nine on Monday to 19 on Wednesday. Cases of the delta variant climbed by 308.

The KDHE also reports 34 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,950. One of the recently added deaths was a person in the 18-24 age group.

There have been 153 new coronavirus hospitalizations in Kansas in the past two days, up dramatically since Monday’s report of 57 over the weekend. The KDHE says 5,074 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus since the Monday update, while 3,818 tested negative.

Each Wednesday, the KDHE also updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 160 active clusters this week, down two from last Wednesday. Of the active clusters, 35 are in Kansas K-12 schools. That is down by three from last week. The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

Type Facility City Cases within

the last 14 days Corrections Ellsworth Correctional Facility Ellsworth 9 Riley County Correctional Facility Manhattan 13 Day care Lets Grow Merriam 5 Mini Masters Learning Center Topeka 8 Health care Pittsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center Pittsburg 6 Long term care facility Catholic Care Center Bel Aire 5 Diversicare of Sedgwick Sedgwick 15 Garden Terrace Overland Park 6 Medicalodge Great Bend 13 Medcalodges Gardner Gardner 7 Pine Village Moundridge 6 The Cedars McPherson 10 The Healthcare Resort Assisted Living Topeka 6 Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare Topeka 13 Windsor Place Coffeyville 6 School Andover Sunflower Elementary School Andover 5 Anthony Elementary School Anthony 6 Marion Middle/High School Marion 6 North Fairview Elementary School Topeka 7 Oak Hill Elementary School Overland Park 5 Soderstrom Elementary School Lindsborg 7 St Thomas Aquinas School Wichita 7 USD 321 Rossville Rossville 13 Wamego Schools Wamego 24 Sports Olathe West High School Olathe 6 Shawnee Mission West High School Overland Park 9 Wabaunsee Junior High Paxico 12 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE also updates its COVID-19 vaccination numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. In the past two days:

6,311 more Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine

1,251 got a second dose (This number is much lower than the usual two-day count, but the KDHE says it should be considered a preliminary figure, and is correct for now.)

11,248 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 62.62% have received at least one dose, while 54.2% have finished a vaccine series.