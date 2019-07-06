50 Summers of Stockton Lake kicks off this weekend

STOCKTON, Mo. – 50 years on the water is a good excuse for a lake festival.

50 Summers on Stockton Lake kicked off Friday near the dam. There are five chainsaw artists creating new artwork, other styles of Missouri-based art, food trucks, and even a petting zoo. Organizers say it’s the latest opportunity to expand on the traditional celebrations at Stockton.

“We have a Black Walnut Festival every year the last weekend of September. That’s been going on for about 15 years.” Woody Kahl, Event Organizer

The 50 Summers on Stockon Lake Festival continues Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. It sits just north of the east edge of the dam. Admission is $5.

For more on Stockton Lake, click on the story below.