5 Things to Know for Today

Reyhane Rajaei wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus speaks with The Associated Press at a gold market of Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, Iran, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. “My own grandmother died from the new coronavirus, and some members of may family also caught it but they survived. I try to wear a face mask so that I won’t catch it at least and also to avoid putting other into trouble.” Reyhane said. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CHINA-US DIPLOMATIC SPAT GROWS Beijing orders Washington to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu, ratcheting up a conflict at a time when relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades.

2. DAILY CHECKLIST NOW INCLUDES FACE MASKS Reluctantly for many, the flimsy life-saving tissue have in mere months joined the list of don’t-leave-home-without-them items for billions around the world.

3. COLUMBUS STATUE COMES DOWN IN CHICAGO The statue that drew chaotic protests in Grant Park was taken down by crews amid a plan by Trump to dispatch federal law enforcement agents to the city.

4. TRUMP SCRAPS GOP CONVENTION A “flare-up” of the coronavirus in Florida nixes plans for more than 10,000 people to attend the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville next month.

5. BASEBALL SEASON OPENS WITH A PALL Nationals star Juan Soto is diagnosed with the coronavirus, a grim reminder that the disease will overshadow anything that happens on the field this season.