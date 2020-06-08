5 killed in deadly gun violence over the weekend in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Another violent weekend in St. Louis leaves at least five people dead in four different incidents. All of the deaths were gun-related, and the residents of north St. Louis are growing tired of the senseless killing.

Early Sunday morning four people were killed in three separate shootings. The first happened just after midnight. Two men in their late 20ss were found dead inside of a vehicle on the 5100 block of Maple. The preliminary investigation revealed the victims exchanged gunfire with unknown occupants of a silver Sedan near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hamilton.

Just before 4:00 a.m., three victims were shot at near the 4600 block of Morganford leaving one dead, a 16-year-old female, and one injured, a 21-year-old male. Police located the victims in an alley near Neosho. The 21-year-old was transported to the hospital and is in critical, but stable, condition.

Just moments before the Morganford homicide, a 39-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of Utah.

The most recent homicide happened Sunday evening just after 4:00 p.m. A 35-year-old male was shot and killed in the parking lot of Newstead Market on the corner of Newstead and St. Louis Avenue. Bystanders say two men got into a loud argument. A suspect fired two shots at the victim but missed. As the victim tried to run and escape a suspect shot him multiple times in the back.

The shooter left the scene on his bike, and as of now, no arrests have been made.

One man who witnessed the shooting on Newstead said, “The guy aint no problem. He was a panhandler. He used drugs, and he wasn’t a problem. You probably could have slapped him, and he would’ve been gone. That was senseless. A senseless killing.”

Police are asking anyone with any information related to these deaths to call CrimeStoppers where you can leave an anonymous tip.