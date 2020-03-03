5 Arrested Following Standoff Near Kelsey Norman Elementary

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin SWAT was able to clear the residence located at 2724 S. Minnesota Ave of all involved subjects after several hours on scene.

The following arrests have been made in this investigation:

Tyrell Harbin was arrested and charged with Robbery 1 st Degree, Burglary 1 st Degree, and Armed Criminal Action.

Degree, Burglary 1 Degree, and Armed Criminal Action. Megan Detherage has been arrested for Burglary 1st Degree.

Also arrested out of the residence on unrelated warrants were Josee Karguth and Charles Murphy.