5.1 earthquake felt across North Carolina

HIGH POINT — A 5.1 earthquake centered in Sparta was felt across North Carolina on Sunday morning.

The earthquake was centered 54 miles northwest of Winston-Salem. It happened at 8:07 a.m., according to the official USGS report.

Many who felt the earthquake said it last 10-15 seconds.

Sunday’s 5.1 earthquake is the strongest earthquake to happen in North Carolina since 1916.

A viewer in Pfafftown told us, “Around 8 a.m. this morning, our bedroom shook. We thought a tree had fallen, but then heard it was an earthquake.”

Betty Sue Poole, who lives near Pine Swamp Road in Sparta, shared photos of the damage in her home after a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area. (Courtesy of Betty Sue Poole)

Yup, that sure was what you thought you felt.

Please do not call 911 simply to report the #earthquake. Only call if you need assistance. — Guilford County EMS (@GuilfordEMS) August 9, 2020

If you felt the 5.1 Sparta, NC earthquake then be sure to submit a “Did You Feel It” report. Keep up to date on any changes at: https://t.co/VDWMntMTno pic.twitter.com/p1H4lEtgae — USGS (@USGS) August 9, 2020

By far the largest quake in North Carolina since a M 5.2 in 1916. #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/J3yuTrdSq5 — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) August 9, 2020

