4th of July One of the Deadliest Holiday's on Roads

JOPLIN, Mo. - The 4th of July is considered one of the deadliest holidays to be on Missouri roads.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the high volume of alcohol-impaired driving crashes make this a fact.

Officials say now through the 4th, local law enforcement agencies will have a zero tolerance policy for drunk driving and will be be on the look out for people driving under the influence.

Last year, there were more than 100 arrests involving drinking, drugs and minors in possession on the holiday across the state.

That resulted in 26 people killed and 72 seriously injured during the holiday period.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety recommends you make a game plan for getting home safely before even taking your first sip.

That could include designating a sober driver or using a taxi or public transportation to get home.

if you see a drunk or suspicious driver, authorities encourage you to immediately call 911.

There will also be measures to accommodate the expected increase traffic.

Missouri interstates and other heavily traveled roads will have no additional lane restrictions on the 4th, 5th and 6th during the daylight hours.

Some lane and bridge closures will remain in place.

The American Automobile Association predicts nearly 47 million drivers to travel 50 miles or more from their homes during the holiday week.

Last year, the congestion caused more than 1,000 crashes during the six-day stretch.

So as always, buckle up and put your phone down to avoid driving distracted and plan additional time into your commute.

