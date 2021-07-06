“4th of July” calls to the Joplin fire department were just like any other day

JOPLIN, MO – You would think that the “4th of July” would be one of the busiest days of the year for area fire departments. But that wasn’t the case this yea in Joplin.

Interim Fire Chief Mark Cannon says holidays can lead to more calls than usual, but Sunday was a good example of it being just another day at the office.

“Business as usual day, we only ran 37 calls for service on Sunday, July the 4th, out of those 37 calls, I think we ran 4 to 5 fireworks related incidents, that day’s typical compared to last Sunday, the 27th of June, we ran 45 calls for service.” Says Cannon.

And fire officials across the four states say our recent rainfall turned out to be a blessing, and most likely helped keep fire calls to a minimum.