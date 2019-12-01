4H Club buildings hosts Christmas Extravaganza in southeast Kansas

COLUMBUS, Kan. — An annual holiday pop-up shop welcomed in shoppers and crafters alike Saturday in southeast Kansas.

The 8th annual Christmas Extravaganza took place in the 4H Club building in Columbus.

Vendors lined the venue with items like kitchen ware, homemade crafts and make up.

Every year since its start, the event has grown, and event organizers are happy to help support local vendors.

Tessa Clark, event organizer, says, “[It’s] just a place for people to come and shop Black Friday weekend instead of going to the crowds and the other towns and have a good time.”

More than 20 different vendors made it out for the event.