48th Governor's Conference on Agriculture Video

OSAGE BEACH, MO - Specialists, farmers, and ranchers will gather at Osage Beach this week to learn more about the possible future of Missouri's agriculture.

The 48th Governor's Conference on Agriculture will feature multiple presentations on technology, research, and innovation that could improve agriculture production within Missouri. Some of the talks include topics like new research in biotechnology, gene editing, and the use of artificial intelligence in production. The conference runs from Thursday the 10th to Friday the 11th at the Tan-Tar-A Resort.

To register for the event visit the Missouri department of agriculture's website.

https://agriculture.mo.gov/