$4,000 in Scholarships were awarded to local Veterans

MIAMI, Okla. (KODE/KSNF) – Today, The President’s Partners at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) continued to offer their support to the Mid-America Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America (MAPVA).

NEO donated $2,000 which MAPVA matched for a total of $4,000 to provide scholarships for veterans at NEO.

The scholarship was established to support the River Bottom Annual Hunt for Disabled Veterans, which is held in Miami each year.

Four $1,000 scholarships are awarded and can be used for tuition, fees, books, as well as room and board.

“The President’s Partners are dedicated to supporting NEO students through scholarships,” said Jennifer Walker, executive director of the NEO Development Foundation. “It is an honor to provide this financial support to students who have served our country.”

“This project gives our community a unique opportunity to say thank you in a special way to a hand full of men and women who have sacrificed so much for to keep this nation free,” said Jack Dalrymple, president of the River Bottom Sportsmen.

The winners of the four scholarships are Dustin Dees, William Glazier, Kevin Imbeau, and Corey Miller. The students will be honored at a banquet held in conjunction with the annual hunt.

Dustin Dees is a General Studies/Pre Education major from Wyandotte, Okla. He served 17 years in the Army as a specialist, retiring in 2015. During active duty, he was stationed out of Fort Leonardwood, Fort Sill, and Fort Hood. He and his wife have four children.

William Glazier is a nursing major from Commerce, Okla. He began his military service in the South Carolina Air National Guard from 2000 – 2004, before serving active duty in the Navy for the next six years. Attaining the rank of Aerographers Mate Second Class, Glazier served aboard four aircraft carriers and was deployed in 2007 to the Arabian Gulf in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He earned numerous medals and was named a 2007 Junior Sailor of the Year. Glazier is married to Shauna Kay Glazier.

Kevin Imbeau is a psychology major from Quapaw, Okla. He joined the U.S. Army in 2013 and served four years. Achieving the rank of Specialist, he served a deployment in Bahrain. Imbeau and his wife Crystal have a son, Emmett, and a daughter, Annelise.

Corey Miller is a general studies major from Miami, Okla. He has served in the Army National Guard since 2017. He continues to serve as a Specialist while maintaining a 3.6 GPA. He and his wife Patience have two daughters.

For more information or to apply for the scholarship, please contact Walker in the NEO Foundation Office at 918-540-6250.