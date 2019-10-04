400 Open Positions at 19 Major Manufacturers

(64801) — The weather couldn’t be better when considering a new career! Joplin Chamber of Commerce & Crowder College Joplin Campus are celebrating National Manufacturing Day.

Friday evening 420 S Grand, till 6:00 PM Gusanos is holding a cash bar. And major area manufacturers are on-site where you can rub elbows.

Crowder College opens their doors to their workforce development facility, 420 Grand. Take a tour so they can highlight their programs that are dedicated to providing you with an employment pipeline. Courses include but are not limited to, Advanced Welding, Advanced Manufacturing, CNC, PLC, CAD, IT and Networking.