4 year old New Jersey girl saves mother with 911 call

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Nj. — When disaster strikes, a New Jersey girl shows she knows what to do and makes a life-saving call.

The four-year-old’s mother had fallen ill but thanks to her quick action everything turned out all right.

Four year old Isla Glaser wore a proud smile and a badge as she was named an Honorary Junior Officer with the Franklin Police Department.

She was also given a certificate for bravery for making this phonecall.

Her mom haley had just passed out and dropped to the floor after suffering from a type of bacterial infection.

Little Isla knew to grab the cell phone and call 911.

Even knew her address which she relayed to dispatchers Olivia Klein and Julie Kozo.

Julie Kozo, Dispatcher, said, “The fact that she knew her address and she knew exactly what to say really helped us render aid as quick as possible.”

Isla wasn’t alone.

She was just the oldest compared to her two year old sister and twin one-year old brothers.

She stayed on the line with dispatch to make sure Officer Mike Casey could get inside.

When he arrived she got a chair, she reached up, unlocked the door, and oh yeah, got the three barking dogs out of the way.

Officer Mike Casey, Franklin Township, said, “If it wasn’t for her who knows what would’ve happened to her mother.”

Lt. Phil Rizzo, Franklin Township, said, “I know adults that can’t handle this type of an incident with that much bravery, poise and distinction.”

As for mom, she’s thankful for everyone involved.

Haley Glaser, Mother, said, “I’m grateful that you were able to communicate with her in a way that truly saved my life. I’m grateful to everyone here.”