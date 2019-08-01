4-State Record Show comes to Joplin this weekend

JOPLIN, Mo. – Whether you’re new to the world of vinyl, or a fan of it from years past, an upcoming event may peak your interest.

Joplin will be the site of the 4-State Record Show. The event will feature lPs from current acts as well and those from the time before digital music. Visitors will have the chance of buy, sell or swap records, CDs, cassettes and maybe even some eight track tapes with vendors from all over the Four State area.

“If they want to do some kind of trading, maybe they have something that’s collectable that someone else is looking for that maybe another vendor maybe want, but most time people just coming there just come to buy.” Daniel Olsbo, Event Co-Host

The 4-State Record Show will take place this Saturday, August 3rd, from 9 am to 4 pm at the Jack Lawton Webb Convention Center on Range Line in Joplin.

Admission is $5 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in free.

For more information, check out the Facebook page or Instagram.