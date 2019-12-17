4 State Golf Announces Partnership with Neosho Golf Course

NEOSHO, Mo. — To provide the best value for golfers in the four states area, 4 State Golf recently announced its partnership with Neosho Golf Course located in Neosho, MO.

The Neosho Municipal Golf Course is a beautiful 18-hole facility with two distinctively different nine-hole layouts.

4 State Golf partners with some of the best golf courses in the four states area.

As heard on Fox Sports Radio in Joplin, the 2020 4 State Golf Card is a laminated membership card for area golfers.

The membership card gives you TWO free green fees at 16 of the best golf courses in the 4 State area.

That’s 32 FREE green fees, over $600 worth of golf, for just $34.99! Plus, you can save an additional $20 when purchasing a four-pack for your golf group. Cart fee not included.

To learn more and to purchase a card, visit 4stategolf.com. Purchase cards by December 19th to receive your order by Christmas.

In 2020, courses include Bolivar Golf Course, Briarbrook Golf Course, Cassville Golf Club, Center Creek Country Club, Cherokee Grove Golf Club, Clinton Country Club, Dream Valley Golf Course, Elk River Golf Course, Four Oaks Golf Course, Holiday Island Golf Course, Mount Vernon Golf Course, Neosho Golf Course, Rangeline Golf Center, Schifferdecker Golf Course, Swing Right Golf, and West Plains Municipal Golf Course.

The original 9-hole course was constructed in 1924 by famous golf architect Perry Maxwell, who designed golf courses such as Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Incorporated in 2012, 4 State Golf continues to introduce great courses to great golfers in the four states area. 4 State Golf offers the original golf card to Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.