4 person golf scramble held in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Four State residents grabbed their clubs and hit the links for a charity golf tournament to raise money for one of Joplin’s oldest cultural celebrations.

The Joplin Emancipation Committee held a 4 person scramble Saturday at Schifferdecker Golf Course.

The fundraiser is to support the Annual Emancipation Park Days Celebration.

Participants enjoyed a tournament, drawings, and one lucky winner had a chance at the one million dollar hole in one shot.

With 19 teams joining in on their third annual event, committee members say they are grateful for the strong community support.

Tracey Thompson, Chair, Joplin Emancipation Committee member, says,”We just want to say thanks to the community for supporting this. They’ve supported for the past three years, it’s been a success. The primary three of us, on the emancipation committee, chairwoman, myself, and Mr. Gary Wofford, he’s in the background, we’ve all done a great deal to try to make sure that this event goes over each year without a hitch to help support park day, August 4, here in Joplin.”

Unfortunately due to covid-19, this year’s event, which is usually held in August at Ewert Park, had to be cancelled, so all of the proceeds will go towards next year’s event.