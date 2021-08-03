4 people from the four state area have been charged for scamming people out of money

BELLA VISTA, Ar. — In Arkansas, the Bella Vista Police Department has issued a warrant for four people, three of whom are from Southwest Missouri.

35-year-old Adam Houston of Reeds, 43-year-old Shannon Myers of Carthage, 32-year-old Makayla Houston of Jasper, and 31-year-old Leroy Ellis Stark II of Pine Bluff.

All four are charged with theft of property and criminal penalties for the abuse of an endangered or impaired person.

Both are Class-B felonies.

The incidents involved victims over the age of 70, where the four scammed them out of money for unnecessary or incomplete work on their homes.

One man with dementia was scammed out of $81,000.

