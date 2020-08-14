4 Kansas women to receive award highlighting achievements

KANSAS — Tuesday marks the 100th anniversary of a woman’s right to vote.

And four Kansas women are being honored for their work in the state.

A special 19th Amendment Committee in Kansas accepted nominations.

The four winners are Michelle Bowman, Aryn Mccoy, Marla Luckert, and Lori Boyajian O’neill.

They’re recognized for their impact in service, community, education and business.

Catherine Linaweaver, Kansas 19th Amendment Centennial, said, “That’s the type of legacy we want our younger girls to model after and want to become that woman.”

The women will be honored in a ceremony next week.