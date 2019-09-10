4-H program promotes leadership among McDonald County youth

Think of “4-H 101.”

“I want younger kids to learn about 4-H and what it does and try to help people understand what 4-H is,” explained Anderson seventh grader Keaton Moore.

Moore and Rhett Keaton are participants of the 4-H program in McDonald County.

They came to Noel Primary School Monday to talk to students about 4-H and what it means to them.

“Its helping me with public speaking, outdoors, and doing something besides being inside all day. And, I’m going out and helping out with the community and projects like that,” said Keaton.

The University of Missouri Extension 4-H is providing programming experiences for the second graders at the primary school.

Every Wednesday during the school year, students will learn leadership and public speaking skills.

“These kids, many of them need that encouragement and that push towards leadership,” explained lead teacher Denee Jones.

They will be a part of hands-on activities, such as gardening and building robots.

“I think 4-H is just a good fit for leadership and teaching kids to be proud of the things that they do,” Jones added.

“Hopefully, they are taking in what I am talking about and join 4-H themselves,” said Keaton.