4-H donates $6k to Mercy Hospital Joplin

Children staying at a local hospital have the chance to take their minds off of their treatment thanks to the generosity of 4-H groups across Missouri.

Placing gaming systems in each pediatric room at Mercy Hospital Joplin is now possible from a six thousand dollar donation made today. 4-H group members across the Show Me State started raising money for that purpose after the 2011 tornado that destroyed the former St. John's Regional Medical Center. And members of 4-H clubs throughout Southwest Missouri have kept that ball rolling ever since.

"It's hard for me to even express how excited and in awe we are of these young individuals to make sure that they're thinking of other kids in a stressful situation and what they can do to make things better for kids, it really really shows us that they're are just a lot of great youth out there,” says Kathy Schoech R.N., Mercy Pediatric Nurse Manager.

Fundraising efforts aren't going to stop there. With future donations from 4-H groups, the hospital plans to add more variety and games to the game systems in the future.