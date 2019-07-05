4 dead in Gravette murder-suicide

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA) — Four people are dead including the suspect after a murder-suicide Friday afternoon, Gravette Police Captain Chris Kelley said.

Kelley said officers arrived at a home at Cross Over Road and Gordon Hollow Road around 3:30 p.m. and found 4 people dead.

Benton County SWAT was called to the scene to help assist.

“This is an apparent murder-suicide,” Kelley said. “I believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. We will be investigating it and try to figure out ultimately why this occurred on this tragic day.”

Police said they believe all four killed are related. Bodies were found outside the home near the garage and inside the home with gunshot wounds. Police would not release the genders or ages of the victims at this time.

“The first step is to start picking everything apart at the crime scene,” Kelley said.

Kelley said police believe at this time the original phone call to police was one of the victims.

Gravette Fire Chief David Orr said medical services were called to the scene to help assist Benton County SWAT. Orr added a medical helicopter was called in and landed near the scene. The helicopter ended up leaving the scene due to weather.

Extra ambulances were called in to assist but were soon called off due to the situation being resolved Orr said.