4 arrested in Carl Junction narcotics bust

CARL JUNCTION, Mo — Four people are arrested during a narcotics search in Carl Junction.

The Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, Jasper County Swat and Carl Junction Police served a warrant at 110 Birch Street on Monday.

Authorities seized around 35 grams of meth and a handgun.

Matthew Archie, 34, was arrested on two warrants. Brooklyn Hollis, 18, was also arrested on a warrant.

Another unidentified man is charged with delivery of a controlled subtance, unlawful use of a weapon and felony possession of a prohibited weapon.

And a third man, also unnamed, was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.

The investigation is on-going.