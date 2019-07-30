1  of  2
Breaking News
3rd Kansas man sentenced in shooting death in Joplin New Search Tuesday for Remains of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible

3rd Kansas man sentenced in shooting death in Joplin

News
Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A third Kansas man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the death of a Joplin, Missouri, man during a robbery.

Azaiah Forester, 21, of Columbus, Kansas, was sentenced Monday in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Taven Williams in January 2017.

Williams was killed when the three suspects and a fourth unidentified person went to the Joplin home of Paul Haney to rob Haney of marijuana. Williams was shot when he tried to help Haney, who survived a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Two other defendants from Columbus, 21-year-old Brock Robinson and 24-year-old Erik Jones, were each sentenced previously to 15 years in prison.

Robinson claimed it was Jones who shot and killed Williams.

Columbus man sentenced in 2017 Joplin murder case
PREVIOUS STORY
Three men behind bars in connection to Joplin murder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story