360 Blessings puts on a community event to relieve the cold weather

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin residents witnessed good people doing good things in Ewert Park, Saturday.

The group, 360 Blessings came together to put up tarp walls and outdoor heaters for those in need of a break from the cold.

They served pizza, desserts, coffee and hot chocolate.

They had a free clothing store that included hand warmers, coats, hats, gloves, winter clothes and toiletries.

Jason Silvers and Karen Kennedy Founders, says, “There’s a lot of people that have come out and helped a lot of people that has a lot of feedback that has helped us that can help the community and it’s nice to see especially these days coming together for this common goal.”

If you would like to know more about 360 Blessings so you can help someone or receive a help, you can find the link here.